Vaping is the act of using electronic cigarettes (vapes). Moving to the use of vapes is often seen as a safer alternative to smoking than traditional cigarettes. However, recent research studies into these popular devices show that while vaping and smoking can be fun, there are downsides to both of them. In fact, almost 7 out of 10 smokers wish they could quit. It’s well-known that smoking is harmful to your internal organs. 1 out 3 heart-related deaths can be linked to smoking or passive smoking.

But if you think that swapping to electronic cigarettes is the safest path to quitting smoking, hold your beer. Here are some facts you need to know about vaping, and the different reasons that people vape.

Reasons to Vape

Medicinal Purposes and Relaxation

Medical marijuana consumers say that weed offers them a natural taste because there’s no combustion involved in the process. Some herbalists even recommend marijuana vapes for treating chronic pain and migraines. Aside from that, some vapers claim that vaping calms them down and makes them feel more relaxed.

Cloud Chasing

Cloud chasers are avid vapers who vape mainly because they want to produce thick vape clouds and win vaping competitions. Cloud chasing has become a popular vaping sport which offers the winners thousands of dollars. Experienced cloud chasers use advanced vaping devices such as ePuffer with low resistance (sub-ohm) coils and e-juices.

Even though the inventors of vaping devices probably didn’t envisage cloud chasing becoming a sport, consumers have made the most of their e-liquids and vape mods. This has led to the increasing popularity of cloud chasing

Alternative to Smoking

This is arguably the main reason that people vape. They believe that e-cigarettes are less harmful than conventional tobacco products. Many smokers are throwing away their cigarettes and adopting vapes. The problem here is that ex-smokers who vape still expose themselves to nicotine. Some vapes actually come with added nicotine which is not good for their health.

According to some researchers, electronic cigarettes can be seen to be safer because their content doesn’t include many of the dangerous carcinogens that are in tobacco. Since e-cigarettes closely mimic traditional cigarettes and are easier to use, it’s understandable why young people are choosing vapes instead.

Vaping communities

The vaping industry is huge, and the movement is far greater. Large communities of vapers are contributing to the increasing popularity of vaping. They are everywhere, from the internet to the streets. The more non-smokers come into contact with these vaping communities, there is more chance that they will be tempted to join the movement

Conclusion

Compared to smoking, vaping may be less harmful. But that doesn’t mean that it’s safe. The truth is that no one really knows the full chemical composition of vapes. As of January 2020, the CDC had reported about 60 deaths that were identified as vapers. Experts believe that these deaths were related to consumers who modified their e-cigarettes or used unapproved vape liquids obtained on the black market.

In conclusion, vaping is gaining popularity because it is believed to be safer than smoking. However, you may still want to be careful about where you order your vapes.