Vanga predicted the discovery in 2022 of an energy source from Venus

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — The Bulgarian blind clairvoyant Vanga predicted a big step forward for humanity in the energy sector in 2022.

According to the seer, people will discover a source of energy that will be more powerful than the Sun.

The followers of the soothsayer said that, most likely, we are talking about thermonuclear developments.

Vanga believed that with a new source, the time would come when the Earth could rest.

So this could mean that the new source will be clean compared to the coal or gas polluting the globe.

According to the clairvoyant, a powerful source will come to our planet from Venus.

Interpreters have not yet been able to understand how to interpret this fragment of the prediction, Om1.ru reports.

—

Online:

This article is written and prepared by our foreign editors writing for VOP from different countries around the world – edited and published by VOP staff in our newsroom.

Our Standards, Terms of Use: Standard Terms And Conditions.

Contact us: [email protected]

VOP Today News — Breaking news source, real-time coverage of the world’s events, science, technologies, life, politics, business, finance, economy, markets, war and conflict zones.

—

Support The VOP from as little as $1 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

We are the Voice of People — the only funding and support we get from people – we are categorically not funded by any political party, any government somewhere or from any grouping that supports certain interests – the only support that makes VOP possible came from you.