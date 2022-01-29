Uri Geller Says ‘Massive Alien Invasion’ Is Coming

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — The famous psychic Uri Geller (Uri Geller) claims that the Earth is waiting for a massive invasion of aliens.

He says he stumbled upon a conversation between “higher beings” 4,000 light-years away.

According to media reports, Uri Geller warned NASA to prepare for a massive alien invasion of Earth, which will take place in the near future. He claims to have contacted aliens about 4,000 light-years away.

Geller is confident that the giant energy source , which astronomers have discovered at a distance of 4000 light years, is most likely a message from “higher beings” from space. He believes that the aliens are already heading in our direction.

On Instagram, he stated: “A team mapping radio waves in the universe has discovered something unusual that releases a gigantic burst of energy three times an hour, and it’s unlike anything astronomers have seen before. I have no doubt that this is due to an alien intelligence far superior to ours.

Astronomers have already said they have never seen anything like it before. They believe that it could be a neutron star or a white dwarf with a superstrong magnetic field (magnetar).

Astrophysicist Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker of Curtin University in Australia said: “This object appeared and disappeared for several hours during our observations.”

