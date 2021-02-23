Habanero are a slot games company that have existed for nearly twenty years. They are companies that have experience in making table games and online slots at www.easyslots.com/all-games.

With this in mind, you can expect that they are a company that knows how to make a great slot game. But which one should you try first?

These are the top 3 slots from Habanero.

Zeus Slot

Zeus slot is a game that comes with a lot of features. Based on the Greek god of the same name, Zeus slot is a habanero slot game with an average RTP rate of 96%. That doesn’t sound like something to brag about until you look at the variance. Players can bet from as little as 1p or £5000 per spin. That isn’t something you see every day.

The symbols in this slot are comprised of the ancient Greek gods and the aim is to match these 3, 4 or 5 times across the 5 reels to win. Zeus makes up the slot games scatter symbol and these can unlock up to 50 free spins, all of which function with a 3x multiplier.

Zeus also takes the form of the wild symbol, making the title character the most important symbol of the slot game.

Four divine Beasts

Keeping things mythical, Habanero are also behind Four Divine Beasts. Again there are 5 reels and 3 rows but now there are 243 different ways to win.

You can play this slot game by betting between 1p and £20 per spin. The highest multiplier on offer here is 500x your initial stake and the RTP rate is as high as 98%.

The main game works the same as Zeus, matching the slot games symbols across the reels but the bonus features are slightly different. There are four beasts that will award player with a different amount of free spins depending on which ones you match on the reels.

Shaolin Fortunes

The last out of the Top 3 slots from Habanero is Shaolin Fortunes, a martial arts themed slot games.

Another 5 reel slot, you can play from as little as 1p and again as much a £5000. This slot also boasts an RTP rate of 96%.

Match the symbols as usual but also revel in the sheer amount of bonus features on offer here. There are wilds and scatters, free spins, a risk bonus game and a gamble feature. The gamble feature allows players to either win double their multiplier or nothing by betting on a deck of cards.

Like all of the other slot games from Habanero, this slots theme is what stands out most with its creative art style and atmospheric music.

Conclusion

If you are unfamiliar with Habanero, these are their top 3 slot games and you can tell that instantly by looking at their artistic integrity. You will have to play the slots to see exactly how good the gameplay is.