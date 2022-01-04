There can be up to 150 planets in the solar system, astronomers say

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Astronomers are urging to reclassify Pluto as a planet and recognize as such a larger number of celestial bodies.

It all started when the International Astronomical Union (IAU) downgraded Pluto to a “dwarf planet” in 2006.

Now, however, in an article published in the journal Icarus, a team of astronomers from around the world claims that the IAU has combined science with the pseudoscience of astrology.

They believe that Pluto should be classified according to the definition of 16th century scientists. That is, a planet is any geologically active body in space.

According to this definition, the number of planets in the solar system would increase significantly. Thus, up to 150 bodies can be classified as planets.

“We think there are probably over 150 planets in our solar system,” says lead author and planetary physicist at the University of Central Florida, Philip Metzger. “We continue to call Pluto a planet in our articles, we continue to call Titan, Triton and some other satellites by the term“ planet ”. In fact, we ignore the MAC.”

Pluto is the ninth planet in the solar system, discovered in 1930. In 2006, Pluto was reclassified as a “dwarf planet”.

The Astronomical Union decided that the planet should be spherical, revolve around the Sun and should clear its orbit of other objects. Because of this last criterion, Pluto was excluded from the list of planets.

