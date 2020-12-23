The UK began to develop “passports of freedom”

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — In the UK, they began to develop special passports for freedom from coronavirus. They will be issued to those citizens who have a negative test for coronavirus. With such a passport, they will be able to visit schools, pubs and go to work.

To date, contracts have been signed with two firms. They will be developing an application with which people can prove that they are not sick. At the same time, the Ministry of Health says that no decision has yet been made on the mandatory introduction of such a passport.

The application will assign a special QR code to each person on their smartphone, which is directly linked to the digital passport.

After the coronavirus test is passed, its results will be automatically transferred to the application. Those who later go to work or visit some public place will be able to present this code as proof that they are not sick with Covid. Those people who do not have a negative result will be denied entry to this or that institution.

