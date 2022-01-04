Ten asteroids will approach Earth in January 2022

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — NASA currently tracks more than 26,000 near-Earth asteroids, of which 1,000 are considered potentially hazardous.

NASA has provided information on three near-Earth objects that will fly past Earth in the first week of January 2022. Astronomers are going to track their movement around the sun. These asteroids are just the first of 10 to come closer to Earth during January.

The movement of asteroids is being tracked by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which has so far issued no warnings regarding these objects. That is, it is not known exactly whether they are potentially dangerous or not.

Among the three objects that will approach Earth in the first week of the month, 22021 YQ is the largest, ranging in size from 49 to 110 meters wide.

Which asteroids will approach Earth in the first week of January?

Asteroid 2021 YQ

The asteroid will approach Earth on January 5, flying past at a speed of 52,848 kilometers per hour. The last time an asteroid approached Earth was in 1923.

Asteroid 2014 YE15

This near-Earth object will fly past our planet on January 6 at a speed of 22,932 kilometers per hour. An asteroid measuring 5.8-13 meters will next visit us in 2024.

Asteroid 2020 P1

This asteroid will fly past our planet on January 7th. He is the smallest of the three. Its dimensions are only 3.2-7.1 meters.

The other seven are asteroid 2013 YD48, 2021 BA, 7482 1994 PC1, 2022 AB, 2018 PN22, 2018 PN22 and 2021 BZ.

This is not the first time that a group of asteroids have passed Earth over a period of several days. In December 2021, six near-Earth objects flew past the planet on the same day.

Asteroids are rocky fragments left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. An asteroid is classified as a near-Earth object if its distance from Earth is less than 1.3 times the distance from Earth to the Sun (the distance between the Earth and the Sun is about 150 million kilometers).

—

Online:

This article is written and prepared by our foreign editors writing for VOP from different countries around the world – edited and published by VOP staff in our newsroom.

Our Standards, Terms of Use: Standard Terms And Conditions.

Contact us: [email protected]

VOP Today News — Breaking news source, real-time coverage of the world’s events, science, technologies, life, politics, business, finance, economy, markets, war and conflict zones.

—

Support The VOP from as little as $1 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

We are the Voice of People — the only funding and support we get from people – we are categorically not funded by any political party, any government somewhere or from any grouping that supports certain interests – the only support that makes VOP possible came from you.