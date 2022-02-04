Scientists have found what protects the Antarctic ice from melting

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Every year since 1993, global sea levels have risen by an average of 3.3 millimeters.

This is due to the melting of permafrost, which, in turn, disappears due to an increase in the average temperature of the Earth.

Over the past 100 years, it has increased by one degree Celsius, which is already critical, but scientists are talking about approaching the threshold of 1.5 degrees.

This is especially evident in the ice of the Arctic, which is rapidly losing its ice cover. However, the Antarctic ice does not fit into the overall picture, which has practically not lost its previous volumes in 40 years.

Scientists could not find a reason for this for a long time, referring to a hidden nuance that is not taken into account in all modern climate models.

It is reported that scientists from Germany may have gotten to the root of the solution to this paradox with the help of the new AWI-CM model.

According to the authors of the study, this climate model is able to model the southern regions of the ocean in detail.

As a result of the study, scientists came to the conclusion that the Antarctic ice protects the whirlpools of the Southern Ocean.

As the study leader explained, whirlpools carry excess heat away from the ice towards the equator, which keeps the average low temperature of the water and surface.

However, the analysis of scientists showed that the Antarctic ice will remain so until the middle of the century, after which it will also be affected by global warming.

—

Online:

This article is written and prepared by our foreign editors writing for VOP from different countries around the world – edited and published by VOP staff in our newsroom.

Our Standards, Terms of Use: Standard Terms And Conditions.

Contact us: [email protected]

VOP Today News — Breaking news source, real-time coverage of the world’s events, science, technologies, life, politics, business, finance, economy, markets, war and conflict zones.

—

Support The VOP from as little as $1 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

We are the Voice of People — the only funding and support we get from people – we are categorically not funded by any political party, any government somewhere or from any grouping that supports certain interests – the only support that makes VOP possible came from you.