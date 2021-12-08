Scientists have discovered a new type of earthquake

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — An international team of researchers has discovered a new type of earthquake. They are “slow” and last longer than normal. And they are caused by hydraulic fracturing – a method used in oil production.

It must be said that scientists already knew about the existence of the so-called aseismic earthquakes. They were predicted by numerical models and arise as a result of aseismic shear – a process in tectonic faults in the zone of injection wells. The shift occurs in slow motion, no seismic energy is released, so such an earthquake is not so easy to detect.

Scientists from the Universities of Victoria, McGill (Canada) and Ruhr University in Bochum (Germany) have identified an intermediate type between conventional and aseismic earthquakes. They represent a new type of induced earthquake caused by hydraulic fracturing, a technique used for oil and gas production. The researchers presented their findings in the journal Nature Communications.

The specialists used a network of eight seismic stations surrounding the injection well at a distance of several kilometers and recorded data on about 350 earthquakes. About ten percent had unique features: they turned out to be slower and longer than ordinary tremors. Such earthquakes are called “slow”, or earthquakes with a hybrid wave form.

The researchers explained their occurrence by two processes. In the first case, the fluid injected into the formation creates pressure, which provokes the appearance of fractures near the well. In the second process, the liquid also creates pressure, which is capable of shaking the rock already at large distances.

“We assumed that induced earthquakes behave like most others, and have roughly the same burst rate of two to three kilometers per second,” said co-author Rebecca Harrington of the Ruhr University in Bochum. “But it seems that this is not always the case. While the duration of a typical 1.5 magnitude earthquake, according to our data, stopped after about seven seconds, the same magnitude hybrid waveform lasted more than ten seconds. ” The discovery will help to adjust the methods of oil production, during which new earthquakes occur.

