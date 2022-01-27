Scientists have created economical batteries from medical masks

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Russian scientists, together with American and Mexican colleagues, have developed a technology that makes it possible to obtain economical batteries from used medical masks and medicine packages.

According to the authors of the study, the technology they created makes it possible to turn waste that is difficult to dispose of into raw materials.

According to specialists from the National Research Technological University “MISiS”, who took part in this work, since the beginning of the pandemic, over 130 billion masks have been used worldwide every month.

All of them turn into hundreds of tons of polymer waste. When they are burned, toxic substances are released. As a result, the question arose about their proper processing.

As the scientists assure, for the production of the batteries they have developed, it will be necessary to purchase only graphene.

The technology will allow the creation of thin, flexible, cheap batteries that can be disposable at a low cost. At the same time, they are superior to traditional batteries in many ways, so they can be used in various household devices.

The results of the study are published in the Journal of Energy Storage.

—

Online:

This article is written and prepared by our foreign editors writing for VOP from different countries around the world – edited and published by VOP staff in our newsroom.

Our Standards, Terms of Use: Standard Terms And Conditions.

Contact us: [email protected]

VOP Today News — Breaking news source, real-time coverage of the world’s events, science, technologies, life, politics, business, finance, economy, markets, war and conflict zones.

—

Support The VOP from as little as $1 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

We are the Voice of People — the only funding and support we get from people – we are categorically not funded by any political party, any government somewhere or from any grouping that supports certain interests – the only support that makes VOP possible came from you.