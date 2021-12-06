Scientists find out how coffee affects vision and alertness

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Canadian scientists have conducted studies that have shown that caffeine significantly increases our alertness and accuracy when it comes to detecting and tracking moving objects. This can be important, for example, when playing sports or driving a car.

The results of the world’s first study examining the effects of caffeine on dynamic visual skills are published in the journal Psychopharmacology.

Much is in flux around us, said lead research author Christine Dalton. We deal with moving objects, such as when crossing a busy intersection or even walking between store shelves. Thus, the assessment of visual acuity under dynamic conditions can provide more data about our functionality.

While caffeine increases eye movement speed, it remains to be seen how it improves visual processing and detects moving objects.

“We decided to test it using dynamic visual acuity testing methods,” says study co-author Beatrice Redondo of the University of Granada.

The tests were carried out on volunteers who were divided into two groups. One group was given a caffeine capsule (4 mg / kg) and the second group was given a placebo. The skills of dynamic visual acuity in each volunteer were assessed using a computer measurement (60 minutes before and after the ingestion of caffeine).

The participants who received the caffeine capsule were able to identify small moving objects much faster and more accurately. This means that caffeine had a positive effect on their processing of visual stimuli and their decision making.

The researchers also noted that caffeine consumption also influenced eye movement speed and contrast sensitivity.

The results of the study demonstrated that caffeine consumption can be beneficial for improving visual function in people, increasing their alertness and alertness, concludes Dr. Dalton. This is especially important in critical situations, such as driving a car or playing sports, where it is necessary to constantly pay attention to moving objects and quickly make appropriate decisions.

