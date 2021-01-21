On Instagram, Joe Biden calls on Americans to wear the mask

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — “America, put on your mask.” It is with this slogan, often used during his election campaign, that Joe Biden inaugurated his official Instagram account as President of the United States.

We see the photo of the new American head of state posing next to the words “Mask up, America”.

Now at the head of the country, Joe Biden continues to promote the wearing of surgical masks on a large scale, contrary to what Donald Trump has advocated since the start of the epidemic. The former president has long rejected the use of the mask, even going so far as to mock his Democratic opponent when he appeared in public with a black mask.

