More than 3,000 years old sphinx statues found in Egyptian tomb

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Two ancient Sphinx statues dating back over 3,000 years have been discovered in Egypt.

The statues were discovered in the tomb of King Amenhotep III, grandfather of Tutankhamen, who ruled from 1390 to 1353 BC.

Initially, the statues were about eight meters long. One photo shows Amenhotep III himself in the form of a sphinx, and the second shows the goddess Sekhmet with a lion’s head.

