Japanese billionaire headed to the ISS on a Russian ship

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — On Wednesday December 8, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, 46, flew to the International Space Station (ISS). He sees this flight as a test launch for his future trip around the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in 2023.

On the journey, which will last 12 days, Maezawa is accompanied by his assistant Yozo Hirano, who is sent to document the trip, as well as the Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

The Russian Soyuz spacecraft will reach the ISS in about six hours, Roskosmos reported.

Maezawa, the first Japanese tourist to visit the ISS, intends to become the first private passenger on a lunar journey aboard SpaceX in 2023. Maezawa has already begun seeking eight people to join him, demanding that candidates pass medical tests and interviews.

—

Online:

This article is written and prepared by our foreign editors writing for VOP from different countries around the world – edited and published by VOP staff in our newsroom.

Our Standards, Terms of Use: Standard Terms And Conditions.

Contact us: [email protected]

VOP Today News — Breaking news source, real-time coverage of the world’s events, science, technologies, life, politics, business, finance, economy, markets, war and conflict zones.

—

Support The VOP from as little as $1 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

We are the Voice of People — the only funding and support we get from people – we are categorically not funded by any political party, any government somewhere or from any grouping that supports certain interests – the only support that makes VOP possible came from you.