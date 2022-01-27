In South Africa, a ufologist discovered a huge UFO

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — The famous ufologist Scott Waring, using the Google Earth service, studied the southern part of Africa and discovered a very strange disc-shaped structure, which is shaped very much like a classic flying saucer.

According to Waring, the mysterious metal object was hiding in a grove of trees far from the nearest town. The object looks like a classic disk with a pointed hump in the center.

The ufologist indicated the coordinates at which this object was located: 25°53’41.03″S 27°48’5.82″E

In the photograph, the researcher found a huge circle around the object, similar to those that eyewitnesses usually find in the fields.

No less mysterious is that a few months later the UFO disappears from the mapping service. It was this nuance that allowed the ufologist to draw certain conclusions. He believes that a strange disc-shaped object belongs to aliens and he was hiding among the trees from unnecessary looks.

Waring believes that the object was parked at this location on purpose, in order to positively influence the technological development of the human race. Waring is sure that this place needs to be explored to get more information.

