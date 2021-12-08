In Malaysia, a young man visits a haunted house and dies of fright

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — In the Malaysian city of Bentong, Pahang state, a 16-year-old teenager died of a heart attack while visiting a local attraction – a haunted house. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The young man came to Bentong on vacation with his best friend and his family. In the haunted house, he suddenly turned pale and passed out. The people around him tried to help him, took him out into the fresh air and called an ambulance. The guy could not be saved.

As a possible cause of death, takotsubo cardiomyopathy is called – a sudden decrease in the contractility of the heart muscle during severe stress, which can be caused, among other things, by fright. However, it very rarely leads to death or complications.

It was previously reported that a spoonful of wasabi caused an elderly woman to have takotsubo cardiomyopathy, also known as broken heart syndrome. The woman tried the hot seasoning at a wedding in Israel and was hospitalized.

