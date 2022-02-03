Hundreds of human vertebrae strung on poles found in Peru

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — In Peru, nearly 200 human vertebrae were found strung on reed poles, suggesting a unique way of dealing with the dead that scientists had never seen before.

An international team of researchers working in the Chincha Valley, on Peru’s south coast, has found most of the vertebrae on pillars in large indigenous graves known as “chulpas” that date back hundreds of years. At this time, European colonizers were already present in the South American country.

Of the 192 vertebrae found on pillars in the region, archaeologists found that in almost every case they were made from the remains of a single person, according to a study published Tuesday in the archaeological journal Antiquity.

It is likely that adults and teenagers in the indigenous community were chosen for this odd practice. According to scientists, the vertebrae on the pillars were created between 1450 and 1650, when Inca rule came to an end and European colonization became dominant in the region.

Study lead author Jacob L. Bongers said this particular period was “turbulent” in the history of the Chincha Valley, as “epidemics and famines decimated the local population.”

Before the arrival of Europeans, the Chincha Valley was home to the Chincha Kingdom from 1000 to 1400 and even made an alliance with the powerful Inca Empire.

Dr. Bongers, Senior Fellow in Archeology at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, has documented the looting of hundreds of graves in the region in previous research.

“Looting of indigenous graves was widespread throughout the Chincha Valley during the colonial period. The looting was primarily aimed at seizing grave goods made of gold and silver and was accompanied by European efforts to eradicate indigenous religious and burial practices,” Bongers said.

Analysis of the human vertebrae on the pillars suggests that they were created to repair the damage caused to the dead by the robbery.

Radiocarbon dating by the research team shows that the stringing of the spine on reed poles occurred after the initial burial of the bodies.

“These vertebrae on the pillars were probably made to rebuild the dead in response to grave robbing,” said Dr. Bongers.

For many indigenous groups in the Chincha Valley, physical integrity after death was of great importance. Therefore, vertebrae on pillars may represent a similar attempt to restore damaged bodies and bodily integrity after a robbery.

