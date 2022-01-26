Head of WHO spoke about the future of mankind

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Humanity will be forced to exist with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future, so the world needs careful control of the spread of acute respiratory diseases, said the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the 150th session of the WHO Executive Board.

At the session of the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Ghebreyesus said that humanity will need to control COVID-19 through a sustainable and integrated system that will provide a platform to prepare for the conditions of future pandemics.

“The truth is that we will live with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future,” the head emphasized.

On January 24, an expert in the field of microbiology and epidemiology of infectious diseases, Barbara Gaertner, said that the spread of the omicron strain of coronavirus could be the beginning of the end of a global pandemic. In her opinion, the pandemic could end by 2023.

Earlier, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic could be over after the spread of the omicron strain. As soon as the period of a sharp increase in the number of cases in Europe passes, the population will develop herd immunity, he said.

