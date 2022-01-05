Geologists discover an ancient supervolcano in Alaska

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — The Aleutian Islands are a chain of volcanic islands in the vicinity of the Aleutian Depression. The archipelago has become the focus of research by geophysicists from the American Geological Survey.

Scientists have come to the conclusion that the Aleutian chain is in fact the remnant of a huge caldera of an ancient super volcano, which is currently inactive.

The John Power Volcano Observatory in Alaska said that if the super volcano is activated, then its eruption will threaten many people living in this area and affect the life of all human civilization.

Scientists have conducted research on the volcanoes Herbert, Carlisle, Cleveland, Tana, Uliaga and Cagamil. Currently the most active of these is Cleveland. All cones are located close to each other. As it turned out, the tops of the aforementioned Aleutian volcanoes are located in the form of a ring.

When mapping the seabed, small ridges 130 meters high were found in the area, forming a caldera structure.

Geophysicists assure that the discovered super volcano shows no signs of activity. Its identification is primarily aimed at a better understanding of the volcanic processes occurring in the Aleutian Islands.

Scientists are in the early stages of research, but in a few months they will have more information about this mysterious super volcano.

