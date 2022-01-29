Experts talk about the consequences of giving up sugar

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — It is unlikely that a person will be able to completely abandon the use of sugar, because it is found in most foods.

It is part of both harmful products and useful ones. Experts told what will happen to the human body due to the rejection of sweets (candy, soda, etc.) for only 30 days.

First, the mood is normalized. As you know, sugar has the property of raising the mood, but it also causes the mood to decline. Studies have shown that those with a sweet tooth are more likely to suffer from depressive disorders.

Secondly, colds will occur less often. Elevated blood sugar leads to chronic inflammation and creates a favorable environment for the development of various pathogens.

Thirdly, you will be able to lose weight. Foods with sugar are high in calories but not nutritious. This makes a person eat more and more often.

By reducing the amount of sweets consumed, you will begin to consume more proteins, fats and slow carbohydrates. This will make you feel full longer and fill up much faster.

Healthy teeth and gums will improve. Sugar provokes the occurrence of cavities and leads to an increase in the number of bacteria in the oral cavity. Refusal of sweets will normalize the condition of the teeth, gums and get rid of bad breath.

The load on the blood vessels will decrease. This is due to a decrease in the level of “bad” cholesterol.

Sleep also improves. Sugar puts the body in a state of alertness. Excessive consumption of sugar increases the level of the stress hormone cortisol, which interferes with sleep and disrupts the quality of sleep.

