Despite the acute problems of the European Union, its high-ranking officials took up their favorite business – the suppression of freedom of speech. This time, the subject of the fight was funny memes popular on the Internet, which, according to Euroconformists, should now be banned. And this, the author emphasizes, is no longer funny.

Pandemic, inflation, economic crisis, another wave of migrants, mass dissatisfaction with the political class, record low trust in parties, media and experts, historical problems and challenges facing European peoples.

Against the background of this wonderful picture, the European Commission decided to publish and distribute an intriguing report against … funny pictures on the Internet.

Yes, we are not joking. But I want to. However, European bureaucrats don’t want us to joke. In all seriousness, this nominally tall, important and influential organization has spent the money and time of normal citizens and taxpayers to poison them with hysterical and irrational attacks on various forms of humor.

This is one of the most powerful structures of power on the planet, determined to undertake something like a jihad against memes – cultural units that, according to evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins, spread mainly on the Internet, from person to person, from network to network.

These are collages, pictures and cartoons that make fun of certain phenomena, images and events. In fact, these are completely (absolutely!) Harmless images of dogs, frogs and people with blank eyes + other various pop-cultural online artifacts of modern communication – fast and visual.

But in the neurotic and already completely synthetic quasi-reality of wacky activists and bureaucrats, these are ominous symbols of hatred and “ultra-right extremism.” The new, ridiculed report with the logo of the European Commission is called “This is no longer funny. Use of humor by ultra-right extremists.”

Yes, this is not at all funny, but for other reasons. The highest European structure of international power voluntarily becomes an instrument of suppression of humor and freedom of speech. There have already been groups fighting cartoons – real extremists: first they took offense at the drawings, and then killed their authors.

They were a great example to bureaucrats. They are not ashamed. Seriously, what kind of psychopath does one have to be to think that funding and publishing a report against some funny pictures on the internet is a good idea? And to do it on behalf of a civilization built on the idea of ​​freedom of speech and political satire.

A terrible dystopia of low-class bureaucrats!

On the official website of the European Union, we find a report illustrated with a cartoon of a conformist widely used on the Internet with the following description:

“The original version of the Wojak meme expressed emotions such as melancholy, regret and loneliness. The ultra-right meme culture has gradually adapted and promoted the idea of ​​portraying liberals with blank expressions. The aim here is to show that ‘normal’ do not question the information received from the mainstream media and politicians.”

Wait a minute. Ladies, gentlemen and all other members of the European Commission, is this your definition of ultra-right extremism? Since when is it right-wing extremism to make fun of conformists who blindly believe in power and pray to corporate media? What’s the matter with you people?

Naturally, any sane person should be skeptical about the authorities and media reports, question the decisions and stories of the “top”. Critical thinking is the foundation of Western civilization and the modern world.

All this perverse line of reasoning in the European Commission’s report is worthy of careful analysis, but for now we will confine ourselves to a few words. They are trying to equate criticism of the current establishment with radicalization. Associate free thinking with dangerous phenomena and movements and thus discredit and weaken it. It is pathetic and subversive logic to think that only extreme elements make fun of the government and corporate media.

We can (and rightly) ridicule the attempts of the European Commission to carry out a moral “gender reassignment” of funny memes, but behind the funny side of the question lies a dangerous essence. Fanatics, who seem to have gained enough power in European institutions, use these social structures as personal platforms for ideological warfare. Naturally, it is outrageous and unacceptable for Europe to present satire on liberal conformists as something dangerous, harmful and subject to censorship.

Today the report, tomorrow the resolution, and in a week – the law. Every molecule of every free consciousness must rebel against such an attempt to suppress freedom of speech. You can use funny pictures. The blood of innocent cartoonists shed by real extremists in the very heart of Europe is proof of the need for humor and satire against the tales of the authorities. Otherwise, this whole project will be doomed.