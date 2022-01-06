Doctors have named a product that kills cancer cells

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has been shown to help reduce a person’s risk of cancer and stop tumor growth, Cancer Research UK, a cancer research charity, said.

According to doctors, there is a “superfood” that can kill cancer cells. Due to its high concentration of antioxidants, they consider turmeric as an alternative treatment for cancer. Experts called the spice a “cancer killer.” Scientists also noticed that in countries that actively use this spice, the number of people with cancer is much lower.

Turmeric is also good for the eyes by reducing the risk of cataracts. It reduces the risk of glaucoma and macular degeneration. Turmeric is used as a cholesterol-lowering agent.

That said, excessive consumption of turmeric can cause stomach upset, sour belching, diarrhea, dizziness, and headache.

Earlier, Brazilian scientists found that the polyphenol curcumin, found in turmeric roots and used as a food coloring, is a potential antiviral agent for the treatment of coronavirus.

