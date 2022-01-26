UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — An artificial intelligence spy was supposed to study the migration of crustaceans, but they decided to taste it.

In the future, crabs will help humanity expose the Terminator! They proved this by easily identifying an artificial intelligence spy in their ranks.

It was sent by Australian scientists to film the life of a population of real red crabs. And despite the fact that the mechanical crustacean moved quite plausibly, its living relatives quickly figured it out.

And in the literal sense: almost taken apart and even tasted. However, this did not interfere with the scientific experiment, the robot turned out to be quite strong and filmed the migration of crabs.

