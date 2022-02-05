Coronavirus has a frightening resemblance to Alzheimer’s

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — In the brains of people who died after a severe course of the coronavirus, they found the same changes in the composition of neurons as in Alzheimer’s disease.

The corresponding statement was made by scientists at Columbia University in the United States.

In total, experts examined the brain tissue of 10 people who died from coronavirus, according to the journal Alsheimer’s and Dementia.

It turned out that with a severe course of coronavirus, defects appear in special channels of the brain. Moreover, these channels are responsible for protein accumulation in neurofibrillary tangles.

In addition, high levels of amyloid proteins, which are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease, were found in the brains of people who died from coronavirus.

If the same processes occur in the brains of living people with coronavirus, this may explain the presence of “fog in the head” with COVID.

In addition, coronavirus can seriously increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in the future.

Earlier, experts from the University of Delaware in the United States conducted research and found that vitamin B12 can slow down the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

Currently, Alzheimer’s disease is considered incurable and absolutely fatal.

