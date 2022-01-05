Cancer deaths reach 10 million worldwide

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Scientists from the United States learned that from 2010 to 2019, deaths from cancer in the world increased to 10 million people, and the number of cases of diseases reached 23 million.

In the early 2010s, the total number of deaths from cancer was 8.29 million, and the number of new cancer cases was 18.7 million. This is reported by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine (USA) in their article published in the journal JAMA Oncology .

Scientists have estimated the global burden of cancer and its growth trends for 204 countries. They learned that cancer pathology in 2019 was second only to cardiovascular diseases in the number of deaths and years of life lost among 22 groups of diseases and injuries in the world.

The most aggressive types of cancer were pathologies of the trachea, bronchi and lungs, cancer of the colon and rectum, oncology of the stomach, breast and liver. Lung cancer has become the leading cause of death in 119 countries for men and in 27 countries for women.

As the researchers found, by 2019, mortality from cancer had grown to 10 million people, and the number of cases reached 23 million. While the overall cancer burden has increased, the global age-standardized mortality and morbidity rates have declined by 5.9 and 1.1 percent, respectively.

This death rate by age fell in 131 countries, and the incidence rate fell in 75 countries. At the same time, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on mortality and cancer incidence, as well as on its prevention, was not taken into account.

On the other hand, the authors analyzed the burden of cancer pathology based on the socio-demographic index, a composite indicator of per capita income, secondary education and the total fertility rate for people under 25 years of age.

