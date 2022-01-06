Black holes are balls of wool, not wormholes, new study shows

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Black holes are giant balls of wool, according to a new study.

This study aims to end the controversy surrounding Stephen Hawking’s famous information paradox – the problem that arises if we assume that any information entering a black hole can never leave it. This conclusion is in good agreement with the laws of thermodynamics, but contradicts the fundamental laws of quantum mechanics.

“From string theory, we found that the entire mass of a black hole does not collapse to a single point in the center,” said Samir Mathur, the study’s lead author and professor of physics at Ohio State University in the United States.

“The black hole tends to squeeze matter into a point, but then the particles stretch into these strings, and the strings begin to stretch and expand, and as a result we get this ‘ball of wool’, which expands and fills all the space inside the black hole.”

In 2004, Mathur published a study where he suggested that black holes look like very large and tangled “balls of wool” that grow in size when new objects in space are swallowed up by a black hole.

The study also argues that string theory – the physical theory that postulates that all particles in the universe are made up of tiny vibrating strings – may hold clues to the Hawking paradox. With such a “ball of wool” structure, a black hole emits energy like any other body, and the paradox disappears.

Research in recent years has tried to reconcile Hawking’s findings with previous ideas about the structure of black holes, according to which a black hole is “empty space, in the center of which all the mass is concentrated.”

One of the hypotheses, the hypothesis of “wormholes”, suggests that black holes can be one of the ends of the “bridge” in space-time, leading to another point of the continuum. However, this hypothesis requires the black hole to emit low-energy radiation at the edges.

This new study proved a theorem – the so-called effective small corrections theorem – which shows that if black holes were really wormholes, their radiation would not look the way we see it. in real observations of space.

The researchers also studied the physical properties of black holes, including topological changes in quantum gravity, to test the wormhole paradigm works.

“We found physical inconsistencies in each of these versions of the wormhole approach,” Mathur said. – The paradigm of “wormholes” also presupposes, in one sense or another, a spatially “empty” black hole, the mass of which is concentrated in the center. And the theorems we are proving imply the impossibility of such a structure of a black hole. ”

—

Online:

This article is written and prepared by our foreign editors writing for VOP from different countries around the world – edited and published by VOP staff in our newsroom.

Our Standards, Terms of Use: Standard Terms And Conditions.

Contact us: [email protected]

VOP Today News — Breaking news source, real-time coverage of the world’s events, science, technologies, life, politics, business, finance, economy, markets, war and conflict zones.

—

Support The VOP from as little as $1 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

We are the Voice of People — the only funding and support we get from people – we are categorically not funded by any political party, any government somewhere or from any grouping that supports certain interests – the only support that makes VOP possible came from you.