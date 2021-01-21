Barely invested in the US presidency, Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a dozen executive orders to reverse immigration measures adopted by his predecessor Donald Trump, even though experts have warned that it will take time to operate a concrete turn after four years of a very strict policy.

In stark contrast to the former Republican president, the Democratic tenant of the White House also sent Congress a bill providing for a clear citizenship procedure for millions of immigrants illegally in the United States.

The presidential decrees, which Joe Biden signed during a ceremony at the White House, provide for the immediate lifting of the ban on entry into the United States targeting nationals of 13 predominantly Muslim and African countries, and the end of the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico.

Joe Biden also instituted a moratorium ordering the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Attorney General (Federal Minister of Justice) to preserve the Daca (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, which protects hundreds from deportation. thousands of young migrants who arrived illegally with their parents in the United States when they were minors – the nicknamed “Dreamers”.

The former senator and vice-president of Barack Obama issued another 100-day moratorium on certain deportations, while canceling a decree from Donald Trump ordering a strengthening of border repression.

DHS has also said it will end a controversial Trump administration program forcing more than 65,000 asylum seekers to return to Mexico pending their hearing by a US court. However, the department did not specify the fate of migrants currently affected by the program, most of whom have been living for months in makeshift camps near the southwest border.

Joe Biden’s approach shows that he begins his mandate with a particular interest in the issue of immigration, which Donald Trump had made at the center of his political program until the last days of his administration – with a totally different angle, however.

Earlier this month, in what was one of his few public appearances since his loss in the November presidential election, Donald Trump traveled to Texas to a section of the wall on the border with Mexico, built thanks to the reallocation of funds primarily dedicated initially to the army. This was the flagship promise of his 2016 campaign.