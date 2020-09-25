Autumn equinox 2020: when and what to fear

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — On September 22, at 16:30, the day of the autumnal equinox is expected, when the day will be equal in length to the night. After the 22nd, the night will get longer and longer. There are many traditions and signs on this day. According to astrologers, September 22 will be a special day this year.

It is generally accepted that it is on this holiday that autumn begins in all its manifestations. Each year the number is different: the day of the equinox may fall on September 20-23. As a rule, people have fun, let go of old mistakes and adversities. So why fear, you ask? According to astrologers, the next year is a leap year, so everything planned can materialize. If you think about something negative, it will definitely come into your home. Be careful in your statements: you do not need to wish for something bad or offensive.

Cleaning the house and throwing away or even burning old things will help to finally get rid of all bad things. On the day of the equinox, it is customary to walk and have fun, since all fieldwork has been completed. Celebrations often began a week before the main day of fall and continued for another week. On the table were pies with cabbage, meat, lingonberries, milk, and berries.

On the 22nd you cannot quarrel, otherwise, the balance of good and evil will be upset. Equinox is the day of balance when light equals darkness. Bring positive people, forget about your worries and problems for a while. It is better to postpone new business since nothing sensible will come of it.

If the weather is clear on September 22, the autumn will be warm. If the birds fly south, the winter will be frosty. Those born on the day of the autumnal equinox will live their lives happily. Guests will bring well-being to the house.

—

Online:

This article is written and prepared by our foreign editors writing for VOP from different countries around the world – edited and published by VOP staff in our newsroom.

Our Standards, Terms of Use: Standard Terms And Conditions.

Contact us: [email protected]

VOP Today News — Breaking news source, real-time coverage of the world’s events, life, politics, business, finance, economy, markets, war and conflict zones.

Stay connected with VOP Today News on Twitter – VOP Today News on Facebook, also with our online services http://j.mp/2hDUK4x and never lost the breaking news stories happening around the world.

—

Support The VOP from as little as $1 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

We are the Voice of People — the only funding and support we get from people – we are categorically not funded by any political party, any government somewhere or from any grouping that supports certain interests – the only support that makes VOP possible came from you.