Astronomers have caught a radio signal, possibly artificial

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Specialists from the SETI project said that they had picked up a signal that came from Proxima Centauri. This star is close enough to us. At the same time, astronomers said that the recorded signal may be of artificial origin.

This signal was recorded by the Breakthrough Listen project, which is used to detect signs of aliens. Experts analyzed the data obtained and concluded that the signal source may be in the Proxima Centauri system. Astronomers are interested in him for two reasons.

The signal has an unstable frequency, and this may indicate that the source is located on the surface of an exoplanet that is rotating. In addition, the signal frequency is 980 MHz. This range is not applicable to human spacecraft.

Lewis Dartnell says the chances of the signal being artificial are very high. This could be a signal sent by an alien civilization. But so far, experts are dealing with the data received and there is so far no confirmation that aliens sent it.

