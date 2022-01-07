Astronaut from ISS captures stunning moonrise

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) —

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) took a stunning picture of the moon during sunset using a digital camera. At this point, the ISS was passing over the Pacific Ocean, east of New Zealand.

“The colors that go from orange to dark blue (between the dark surface of the Earth and the blackness of space) are the layers of the atmosphere,” according to a press release from NASA’s Earth Observatory. “While the crescent moon is brightly lit, some craters, peaks and mare regions are faintly visible in the shadows and along the solar terminator.”

—

Online:

This article is written and prepared by our foreign editors writing for VOP from different countries around the world – edited and published by VOP staff in our newsroom.

Our Standards, Terms of Use: Standard Terms And Conditions.

Contact us: [email protected]

VOP Today News — Breaking news source, real-time coverage of the world’s events, science, technologies, life, politics, business, finance, economy, markets, war and conflict zones.

—

Support The VOP from as little as $1 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

We are the Voice of People — the only funding and support we get from people – we are categorically not funded by any political party, any government somewhere or from any grouping that supports certain interests – the only support that makes VOP possible came from you.