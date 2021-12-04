Archaeologist finds similarities in the deaths of people from the eruption of Vesuvius and the nuclear explosion in Hiroshima

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — The inhabitants of the city of Herculaneum during the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 died in the same way as the inhabitants of Hiroshima during the explosion of a nuclear bomb in 1945, according to the Italian archaeologist Domenico Camardo, a participant in the project to preserve Herculaneum. This is reported by The Guardian .

In October 2021, archaeologists discovered the remains of a man 40-45 years old in Herculaneum. He was literally a couple of steps from the sea and was clutching a small leather bag with a wooden box inside.

The temperature of the pyroclastic flow (a mixture of volcanic gases, ash and debris thrown out during the eruption) was so high that the blood and brain of the inhabitants of Herculaneum instantly boiled, Camardo recalled.

“The remains of the victims were found here in the same condition as in Hiroshima,” the scientist said. “You can really feel all the horror and tragedy of what happened here.”

The victim’s bones were reddish, most likely from traces of blood.

In total, in the 1980s and 1990s, archaeologists found the remains of more than 300 victims of the eruption in Herculaneum. Unlike Pompeii, almost immediately buried under a four-meter layer of ash, Herculaneum first suffered from pyroclastic flows that burned out all life forms, and then the city was covered with waves of volcanic mud, reliably preserving the remains of the victims for many centuries.

—

Online:

This article is written and prepared by our foreign editors writing for VOP from different countries around the world – edited and published by VOP staff in our newsroom.

Our Standards, Terms of Use: Standard Terms And Conditions.

Contact us: [email protected]

VOP Today News — Breaking news source, real-time coverage of the world’s events, science, technologies, life, politics, business, finance, economy, markets, war and conflict zones.

—

Support The VOP from as little as $1 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

We are the Voice of People — the only funding and support we get from people – we are categorically not funded by any political party, any government somewhere or from any grouping that supports certain interests – the only support that makes VOP possible came from you.