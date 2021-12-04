An Italian man with a fake hand tried to get a vaccination certificate

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — In northern Italy, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, a 50-year-old man tried to pass off a silicone hand as his own in an attempt to obtain a vaccination certificate.

The deception was noticed by the nurse Philippe Bois, who was about to administer the vaccine.

Bois told CNN that she noticed something strange in her hand.

“The skin color was abnormal, much lighter compared to the patient’s hands or face,” she said.

After examining the area, she realized that the hand was a fake, made of silicone.

“At first I felt sorry for the man, thinking he had a prosthesis and wondering if he had confused his hand,” Bois said.

“But then he admitted that he wore a fake hand on purpose to avoid getting the vaccine!”

The discovery sparked a host of emotions in Bois, who said she had been a nurse since 1987 and had given thousands of injections.

“At the very beginning I was surprised, but then I got angry because I felt professionally offended. He showed no respect for our intellect and our profession, ”she said. “I never expected this in my life.”

