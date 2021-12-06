Alien base at the bottom of the lake is sending strange signals (VIDEO)

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — Taiwanese ufologist Scott Waring argues that the recorded sounds from the lake in Steamboat Springs, Colorado may belong to UFOs, and that human intervention could trigger military retaliation.

An employee of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Service tweeted a video of strange sounds coming from the bottom of the lake.

Scott Waring said thousands of Colorado residents have witnessed UFOs over the past few years. Signals indicate that there is an alien base deep below the lake, which amplifies the sounds below due to the fact that it is frozen … it acts as an amplifier. ”

“Alien bases are never small. Most of them are 3-6 km deep and cover an area of ​​about 5 km, and even have their own meteorological system … with the possibility of rain. This is 100% proof of the existence of an alien base under this lake in Colorado. ” “But … if signals can be transmitted from the alien base, then it will also work to send signals back to the base. A loud speaker installed in a 1 meter deep ice hole in the center of the lake would be enough to send them a sound signal. “

Scott Waring is confident that these sounds are proof of the existence of aliens.

