A snapshot of a total solar eclipse over Antarctica on December 4, 2021 was published on the Web

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — On December 4, 2021, many travelers rushed to Antarctica to capture a total solar eclipse. The fact is that just such an eclipse could be seen over Antarctica.

Some were lucky enough to get to the southern continent of the Earth, others traveled by ship, the third group of those wishing to see the eclipse chose a flight at an altitude of about 12 kilometers above the earth. During the eclipse, they observed a narrow shadow and surprisingly bright sky.

One of those lucky enough to see and capture the stunning solar eclipse was the traveler Petr Gorelik .

He said that he was traveling on one of two separate flights (the second is visible in the image at the tip of the wing), hovering parallel in the air in the shadows. The eclipse lasted about 2 minutes, with bright Mercury and Antares visible around the sun.

