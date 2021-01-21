A giant scroll from the “Book of the Dead” was found in an ancient Egyptian burial

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — According to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, in the necropolis of Saqqara next to the pyramid of her husband, Pharaoh Teti, who ruled Egypt from about 2323 BC. to 2291 BC, a burial temple belonging to Queen Nerit was discovered.

The stone temple has three mud-brick vaults in the southeast, which contained offerings to the queen and her husband.

Near the pyramid, a group of Egyptian archaeologists also discovered a series of burial mounds containing the remains of people who lived during the 18th and 19th dynasties of Egypt (1550 BC – 1186 BC), the ministry said in a statement released in January.

These burials were probably part of the cult of Aunt worship, formed after the death of the pharaoh. The cult seems to have continued for over a millennium, and people wanted to be buried near the pharaoh’s pyramid. So far, the team has found more than 50 wooden sarcophagi in these mines, as well as many other items.

Book of the Dead.

One of the most interesting items found in the grave ramparts is a 4-meter long papyrus that contains chapter 17 of the Book of the Dead, a manuscript that the ancient Egyptians used to help the dead in the afterlife.

The name of the owner of the papyrus is written on it – Puhaf; the same name was also found on one of the wooden sarcophagi and on four shabti figurines intended to serve the dead in the afterlife.

While scholars are currently analyzing the text, other copies of Chapter 17 contain a series of questions and answers – a kind of cheat sheet for people trying to navigate the afterlife. It remains to be seen if a recently found copy of Chapter 17 has the same question and answer format.

Inside the grave ramparts, a group of archaeologists discovered a stele that belonged to a man named Haptah, who is identified as the caretaker of the Pharaoh’s war chariot, and his wife Mvtemvia.

The top of the stele depicts a couple paying homage to Osiris, the Egyptian god of the underworld, while the bottom depicts a couple sitting on chairs with six children in front of them. Their three daughters are shown sitting and sniffing lotus flowers, and their three sons are standing side by side.

Archaeologists are not sure which pharaoh Haptah served. He may have served Rameses II (who ruled from 1279 BC to 1213 BC), a pharaoh famous for his military campaigns that expanded the empire of Egypt to Syria.

The inscription on the stele says that the two children of Haptakh are named after members of the family of Ramses II. One of the daughters of Kaptakh is called Nefertari (the same name as the main wife of Ramses II), and one of his sons is called Khamveset (the same name as one of the sons of Ramses II).

Board games and mummies.

Other finds in burial mounds near the pyramid included a bronze ax, board games, statues of Osiris, and several mummies, including the mummy of a woman who appears to have suffered from Mediterranean fever, a genetic disorder that causes recurring fever and inflammation of the joints and lungs.

A shrine dedicated to Anubis, the god of death, was also found near the grave ramparts, like the statue of the god.

The Egyptian team that made the discovery includes archaeologists from the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and the Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptology.

