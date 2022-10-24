A company finally accepted some different payment methods

Relying on and trusting cryptos has often been embarrassing for many people around the world. Even more so when you think that these can replace our traditional way of payments.

However, a company has agreed to be the first in Albania to implement cryptocurrencies on their platform. ORDO Store will be the firs to accept crypto and web3 in this country.

This has been well received by customers, as stated by internal sources from the company.

The reasons why this company has accepted this perhaps unknown and perhaps dangerous work model in the world of finance are still unknown.

The ORDO Store company has often been in the spotlight with their changes and the way they use everything related to marketing for their image. Including here the biggest noise since many influencers admitted that they had received clothes and even some of them and money for the promotion of their brand.

ORDO Store is a company founded in 2020 by Xhesilda Dzjupa and Nertil Qatja. This company is mostly known for selling clothing and the most expensive brands.