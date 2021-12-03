37 percent of the world’s people have never used the Internet

UNITED STATES (VOP TODAY NEWS) — According to the United Nations, nearly 3 billion people (approximately 37% of the world’s inhabitants) have never used the Internet. The UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates that 96% of the 2.9 billion people without Internet access live in developing countries.

According to the agency, the number of people connected to the Internet has grown from 4.1 billion people in 2019 to 4.9 billion people in 2021. It is noted that in some way the increase in the number of people using the Internet was facilitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

But even among this number of Internet users, hundreds of millions of people do not have constant access to the web space and experience problems due to poor quality Internet connections.

“ITU will work to prepare the conditions for connecting the remaining 2.9 billion people. We are determined to ensure that no one is left behind, ”said Houlis Zhao, ITU Secretary-General.

The report noted that the number of internet users grew by more than 10% in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the largest annual audience gain in a decade. Forced isolation of people around the world, the closure of schools and other educational institutions, and the need for online banking have contributed to the rise in user numbers, according to ITU.

It is noted that most often the Internet is not available to residents of poor countries, almost three quarters of residents of 46 least developed countries have never used the Internet.

ITU believes that poverty, illiteracy, problems with electricity and lack of skills in working with electronic devices are the main problems of people who are deprived of access to digital technology.

